More than 3.5k birth certificates issued to 'Bangladeshis' in Jalna cancelled: Somaiya

Jalna, Mar 20 (PTI) BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on Thursday claimed 3,595 birth certificates issued to Bangladeshis fraudulently in Jalna in Maharashtra have been cancelled by authorities.

He made the claim while talking to reporters after meeting district magistrate Shrikrishna Panchal.

"A total of 8,551 birth certificates were issued in Jalna district to Bangladeshi nationals, with applications originating from Ambad, Bhokardan, Jalna, and Partur tehsils. Of these, 3,595 applications have been revoked. The rest will also be cancelled," the former Lok Sabha MP said.

"Naib Tehsildars do not have the authority to issue birth certificates but have done so by bypassing rules, Such illegally issued birth certificates will be revoked," he added.

Somaiya said FIRs have been registered in 24 places in Akola, resulting in 53 arrests, while 38 individuals remain absconding in Malegaon in connection with such certificates.

He also alleged a connection between recent violence in Nagpur and the involvement of Bangladeshi nationals and fake birth certificates.

Asked about the uproar in the legislature on the Disha Salian death case, Somaiya said a probe should continue till her father is satisfied.

Members of the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance on Thursday raised the Disha Salian death controversy in both houses of Maharashtra legislature, leading to heated exchanges, even as Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aditya Thackeray said he would give reply to the allegations against him in the court On June 8, 2020, Disha Salian died after falling off the 14th floor of a residential building in suburban Malad. In 2023, the Mumbai police formed a three-member special investigation team (SIT) and ruled that it was an accidental death.

Disha's father Satish Salian on Wednesday demanded a fresh probe in her death. PTI COR BNM