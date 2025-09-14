More than 39 kg of hydroponic weed seized at Mumbai airport; three held

Mumbai, Sep 14 (PTI) The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 39.2 kg of hydroponic weed from two passengers, who arrived at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) here on Sunday, an official said.

The Mumbai zonal unit of the DRI also apprehended one person who had come to the airport to collect the contraband, the official said.

Based on a tip-off, the authorities intercepted two Indian nationals travelling from Bangkok, Thailand, and on searching their luggage, found 39 packets containing a green substance concealed inside, he said.

The substance was later found to be hydroponic weed, the official said.

The accused have been arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and further probe is underway, he said. PTI DC ARU