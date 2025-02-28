More than 3k Bangladeshis have got birth certificates in Latur fraudulently, claims Somaiya

Latur, Feb 28 (PTI) Maharashtra BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on Friday claimed 3,056 Bangladeshis have been issued birth certificates through fraudulent means in Latur.

Talking to reporters after meeting the collector here, the former Lok Sabha MP said the district administration has assured that an inquiry will be conducted.

"More than 1.23 lakh Bangladeshis have got birth certificates in Maharashtra after submission of bogus documents. In Latur, 3,421 individuals from the neighbouring country sought birth certificates by submitting just Aadhaar cards at the tehsil office. Of these, 3,056 received birth certificates," he claimed. PTI COR BNM