More than 4 lakh court cases pending in Thane division: NJDG data

Thane, Apr 1 (PTI) More than 4 lakh cases were pending in the Thane judicial division as of March 31 out of 51,74,553 disputes in the courts of Maharashtra, the National Judicial Data Grid (NJDG) dashboard revealed.

As per the NJDC, the 4,48,817 pending matters in the Thane division included 3,36,481 criminal and 1,12,336 civil cases.

The NJDG is a national repository of data relating to cases pending and disposed of in all district and taluka courts.

Of the 51,74,553 pending cases in the state, 35,30,873 were criminal cases and 16,43,680 were civil disputes.

The dashboard stated that in the Thane division, 26.44 per cent of cases have been pending for up to a year, 15.32 per cent for three to five years, 22.09 per cent for five to 10 years and 11.44 per cent for 10 to 20 years.

Of the pending cases, 53.20 per cent were unresolved due to appearance and service-related issues and 21.08 per cent were at the evidence, argument and judgment stage, it was stated. PTI COR ARU