More than 40 girls take ill in govt hostel in MP's Barwani

Barwani: More than 40 girls staying in a government hostel in Barwani in Madhya Pradesh took ill, after which they were rushed to hospital where 10 were admitted, a health official said on Sunday.

The incident took place in Kasturba Kanya Ashram in Niwali on Saturday, district health officer Devyani Aharwal said.

"Some 44 girls complained of vomiting, diarrhoea and fever. They were rushed to hospital where 10 were admitted and the rest were discharged after preliminary treatment. Of the 10, five girls have been referred to the district hospital. We are waiting for medical reports to find out why they fell ill," she said.

Another official said water and food samples have been collected from the hostel for analysis.