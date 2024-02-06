More than 40 job-seekers detained for protesting outside Mantralaya, booked

Mumbai, Feb 6 (PTI) The Mumbai police on Tuesday detained more than 40 people after they staged a protest in front of the state secretariat here demanding jobs on compassionate grounds, an official said.

Advertisment

Protesters led by Rajya Safai Kamgar Sanghatna of sanitation workers gathered in front of the Mantralaya, the state secretariat, around 2.30 pm, the official said.

Some of them also sought to meet Chief Minister Eknath Shinde over their demand for jobs on compassionate grounds, he said.

The police detained the agitators and shifted them to Azad Maidan in south Mumbai.

Police booked them for violating prohibitory orders and unlawful assembly under Section 37 (1)(e) 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, he said. PTI DC ARU NSK