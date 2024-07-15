More than 400 CCTVs installed in nine days at Taloja Jail: ADG Gupta

Thane, Jul 15 (PTI) More than 400 CCTV cameras have been installed at Taloja jail in Navi Mumbai in a span of nine days for safety and security purposes, a top police official said on Monday.

Addressing a press conference here, Additional Director General of Police (Prisons) Amitabh Gupta said the cameras will also reduce the number of complaints pertaining to the jail.

"The move to install 400 CCTV cameras in nine days at Taloja jail will ensure transparency and bring about more effective operation of the facility with reduced manpower. New proposals related to jail security have been approved by the High Court and these will implemented in due course," Gupta said.

According to other officials, the installation of CCTV cameras comes amid recent events, including shifting gangster Abu Salem from Taloja to Nashik jail, as well as complaints of corruption in the canteen made by some Bhima Koregaon case accused lodged there.

The complaints of corruption in the jail's canteen are being probed, the ADG added. PTI COR BNM