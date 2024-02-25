More than 4,000 job aspirants recruited during two-day job fair in Latur

Latur, Feb 25 (PTI) More than 4,000 job aspirants from across Marathwada were recruited by companies in the two-day Namo Maharojgar Melava in Latur, an official said on Sunday.

At least 264 stalls of private companies and startups were set up on the grounds of Government Residential Women Polytechnic College in Barshi Road for the fair on Friday and Saturday, the official said.

As many as 4,548 candidates received appointment letters in the presence of MLA Sambhaji Patil Nilangekar, divisional commissioner Madhukarraje Ardad, Collector Varsha Thakur-Ghuge and CEO Anmol Sagar, he said.

A total of 12,945 candidates were present at the fair, while 18,530 registered for the event online, the official said. PTI COR ARU