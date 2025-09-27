More than 40k have benefited from 'Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar' health camps in Goa: Rane

Panaji, Sept 27 (PTI) More than 40,000 persons have availed services at 228 health camps in Goa under the 'Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar' scheme, state minister Vishwajit Rane said on Saturday.

The 'Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan' is a nationwide initiative inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17 with the aim of improving health outcomes for women, adolescent girls and children.

In a post on X, Rane said, "It gives me immense pleasure to share the remarkable success of the Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar health camps. 40,397 people have participated, including an outstanding 24,571 women who have come forward to benefit from free health services." Women's health has always been a top priority in line with the PM's vision, he said, adding the overwhelming response is a testimony to how women across Goa are embracing preventive healthcare, ensuring their well-being and strengthening their families.

These mega medical camps will continue till October 2, Rane said.

"This collective effort reflects our deep commitment to building a healthier, stronger, and empowered society, where every woman's health truly matters," the minister asserted. PTI RPS BNM