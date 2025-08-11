More than 4.14 lakh pilgrims visited Amarnath cave shrine this year: Amit Shah

New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) More than 4.14 lakh pilgrims have visited the holy cave shrine of Amarnath this year, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday and complimented the security forces and organisers for the successful completion of the annual pilgrimage.

In a post in Hindi on 'X', he described the sacred Amarnath pilgrimage as a "symbol of the unbroken tradition and faith of Indian culture".

More than 4.14 lakh devotees paid obeisance to 'Baba Barfani' this year, Shah said, adding, "I congratulate all security forces, the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, the Jammu-Kashmir administration, and voluntary organisations for their contribution in making this pilgrimage safe and smooth." The home minister said the contribution of all those involved in the Amarnath pilgrimage in making this sacred journey successful has been commendable and unparalleled.

"May Baba Barfani continue to bless everyone," he said.

The pilgrimage to the shrine of Amarnath, located at a height of 3,880 metres in the south Kashmir Himalayas, began on July 3 and concluded on August 2.