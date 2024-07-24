More than 43 lakh officers trained in three criminal laws, says MoS Home

New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) The Bureau of Police Research & Development (BPR&D) has trained 43,150 officers and personnel in the three recently enforced criminal laws, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

In response to a written question, Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar said states and union territories have also imparted training to 8,40,465 officials, including 8,16,146 police officers and personnel from prison, forensics, judicial and prosecution, in coordination with the BPR&D.

He said the Bureau has developed and shared 13 training modules for capacity building of the stakeholders -- police, prison, prosecutors, judicial officers, forensic experts and Central Police Organisations.

The Bureau has adopted the 'Training of Trainers' model for 'master trainers' from all states and union territories through the Central Academy for Police Training (CAPT) in Bhopal and Central Detective Training Institutes (CDTIs) in Kolkata, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Ghaziabad and Bengaluru.

" It has also conducted 274 training courses, webinars and seminars and imparted training to 43,150 officers and personnel so far, including Master Trainers. It has set up a control room with a team of law and police officers to address queries and resolve issues raised by field functionaries in the implementation of new criminal laws," the minister said.

The iGOT- Karmayogi Bharat portal has been running three courses on the introduction to BNS, BNSS and BSA for the training of officials on the new criminal laws since February 21, 2024, Kumar said. Through the portal, 2,19,829 officers have completed at least one course while 1,72,970 have completed all three courses.

The minister said government portal MyGov has uploaded informative flyers on the Transforming India website and through all the MyGov social media handles.

"An emailer for citizen awareness was sent out to about 7+ crore persons on 19th February 2024. MyGov also hosted a quiz on its platform on March 14th and June 12th, 2024 to create awareness and citizen engagement." In order to ensure that citizens are aware of the transformative reforms and the positive impact it will have on the citizens, particularly women and children, the ministries of Women and Child Development, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj held a joint webinar on the new criminal laws in Hindi on June 21, 2024, Kumar said. Nearly 40 lakh grassroots level functionaries participated.

"Another webinar in English was held on 25th June, 2024 in which nearly 50 lakh grass root level functionaries participated," he said.

Besides, the Press Information Bureau, Doordarshan and All India Radio organised shows and workshops to raise awareness about new laws.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) also circulated informative flyers to 1,200 universities and 40,000 colleges and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) wrote to approximately 9,000 institutions on the issue, the minister said.

"The Department of Legal Affairs has organized five conferences in New Delhi, Guwahati, Kolkata, Chennai and Mumbai comprising delegates from police, judiciary, prosecution, prison and experts from various states," he said.

On July 1 this year, the day the new laws came into force, higher education institutions organised daylong activities, including focused group discussions, workshops, seminars and quizzes on various provisions of new criminal laws.

An awareness programme at all police stations in the country was organised as well on the day. A bilingual booklet highlighting the key features of the new criminal laws was exhibited for the stakeholders and public, he said.