More than 43,000 litres of 'adulterated' ghee seized in Jaipur

Jaipur, Jan 29 (PTI) The food safety department on Thursday seized more than 43,000 litres of "adulterated" ghee in Jaipur under its ongoing 'Shuddh Aahar-Milawat Par Vaar' campaign, officials said.

Food Safety Commissioner T Shubhamangala said the action was taken against a firm located in Shyam Vihar Colony, which manufactures ghee under the 'Bhog Vinayak' brand. Samples of the brand collected earlier from Pratapgarh district were found "unsafe" in laboratory tests.

Following the report, a food safety team inspected the firm and found that it was operating from a location different from the address mentioned in its food licence and official records, officials said, terming it a violation of the Food Safety and Standards Act.

During the inspection, officials also found that another firm, 'Shri Shyam Milk Food Product', was operating at the same premises. A total of three warehouses linked to the firms were inspected.

The officials said stocks included 9,065 litres of Bhog Vinayak brand ghee, 17,741 litres of Haryana Cream brand ghee and 16,617 litres of Naksh Dairy brand ghee in various pack sizes. After drawing samples of all brands, the entire stock of 43,421 litres was sealed on the spot.

Authorities said further action would be taken under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, after receipt of test reports.

Additional Commissioner Bhagwat Singh said earlier a sample of Bhog Vinayak brand ghee had been declared unsafe by the Central Laboratory in Jaipur, following which orders were issued to immediately recall the product from markets across the state.

He added that proceedings were also underway to cancel the firm's food licence in view of the irregularities found. PTI AG APL APL