More than 50 persons booked for clash in south Mumbai

Mumbai, Nov 25 (PTI) More than 50 persons were booked for a clash between two groups in Bhendi Bazar area of south Mumbai, a police official said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday evening near Gol Deval Temple junction on Maulana Azad road during a procession, he said.

Some persons attached a truck to the generator van and started playing loud music with sound amplifying equipment, popularly called DJ, and indulged in shouting slogans while one person also pelted a stone, the official said.

"This led to a clash between two groups, after which a sizable number of police personnel had to be deployed at the site to restore normalcy," the official said.

A case was registered under Indian Penal Code sections 141, 143, 145, 147, 149, 160, 427, Maharashtra Police Act sections 37(1)(3) and 135 as well as provisions connected to noise pollution, the JJ police station official said.

The accused have been charged with offences like showing criminal force to overawe, unlawful assembly, rioting, affray, mischief, among others, the official said. PTI DC BNM BNM