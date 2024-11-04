More than 50 rescued in separate ops off Goa coast amid heavy Diwali weekend beach rush

Panaji, Nov 4 (PTI) A total of 51 persons were rescued from drowning off the Goa coast over the heavily patronised Diwali weekend, officials of an agency appointed by the government to man the state's beaches said on Monday.

This includes a 17-year-old Uttar Pradesh resident who waded into the waters off Patnem beach in south Goa in what may have been been a suicide attempt, they added.

"He just kept walking into the water despite calls from his family and others. Our lifeguards managed to save him after deploying a jet ski. A water sports operator was rescued off Majorda beach after his boat capsized due to turbulent weather. In all, 51 persons were rescued. These comprised 15 in Majorda, eight double rescues, three multiple rescues," a spokesperson for Drishti Marine said.

"Five women were saved of Baga beach after they were caught in a zip current. At the same beach, we saved five persons from Ahmedabad. Rescue operations were also carried out at Calangute beach. Thousands of people flocked to Goa beaches during the Diwali weekend," he said. PTI RPS BNM