More than 5,000 students take part in letter writing competition

Kolkata, Aug 5 (PTI) More than 5,000 West Bengal students participated in the letter-writing competition organised by the Philatelic Congress of India, Rotary International and Department of Posts, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The students from 63 schools participated in the 'Binamrata', letter-writing competition held recently. The students of class 9 and 10 were asked to write a letter to their parents or teachers expressing their gratitude for mentoring and guiding them in life, the Depart of Posts statement said.

The top ten will be given prize on August 6, where the Chief Postmaster General, West Bengal Circle will be present..

The Department of Posts also organises various letter writing competitions like 'Dhai Akhar', UPU International Letter Writing Competition for Young people every year to promote the art of letter writing in, it added. PTI SUS RG