More than 50,000 cases involving Rs 179.08 cr settled in Thane Lok Adalat

Thane, Mar 4 (PTI) As many as 51,739 cases involving Rs 179.08 crore were settled in the Lok Adalat held in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Monday.

The Lok Adalat was organised on Sunday, the official said.

At least 138 matters involving Rs 17.41 crore under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 329 cases of Rs 44 crore under MACT, and 119 cases of Rs 45.82 crore related to the Debt Recovery Panel were successfully settled, said Ishwar K Suryavanshi, the Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA).

A total of 137 marriage disputes were also resolved in the Lok Adalat, he said. PTI COR ARU