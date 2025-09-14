More than 55,000 cases involving Rs 205 cr settled in Thane Lok Adalat

Thane, Sep 14 (PTI) The National Lok Adalat held in Maharashtra's Thane district resolved 55,981 cases, awarding settlements worth Rs 205 crore, an official from the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) said on Sunday.

At least 111 benches were constituted for the hearings that took place on Saturday, said DLSA secretary R S Pajankar.

He said out of 3,47,204 pending cases, 2,28,971 matters were heard in the Lok Adalat and 55,981 were resolved.

Pajankar, in a release, said 40,244 post-litigation cases involving Rs 173.81 crore and 15,737 pre-litigation cases, involving Rs 31.23 crore, were settled.

These included bank recovery matters, criminal compoundable offences, electricity and water bill disputes, motor accident claims, and matrimonial disputes, among other cases.

Bombay High Court Justices Advait M Sethna and Manjusha Deshpande inaugurated the proceedings, the release stated. PTI COR ARU