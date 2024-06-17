More than 56k applications received for 1,136 constable posts in Thane-Palghar-Navi Mumbai units

Thane/Palghar, Jun 17 (PTI) A drive to recruit more than 1100 constables in Thane, Palghar, MBVV and Navi Mumbai police units will begin on June 19, a senior official said on Monday.

Details of the recruitment drive were given by Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe, Thane Additional Police Commissioner (Administration) Sanjay Jadhav and Palghar Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil.

There are 231 constable posts in Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar police unit, for which we have received 8,423 applications, comprising 6,900 from men and 1,523 from women, the official said.

"In Thane, we have got 38,078 applications for 661 posts. Of these, 30,155 applicants are men and 7,923 are women. Additionally, 1,527 applications have been received for 20 driver positions, comprising 1,408 from men and 119 from women. In Palghar, we have received 3,577 applications for 59 posts," the official said.

In Navi Mumbai, 5,984 persons, comprising 4,622 men and 1,362 women, have applied for 185 constable posts, he said, adding the process involves physical tests, written examinations and interviews. PTI COR BNM