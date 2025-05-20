More than 60 illegal properties of habitual offenders demolished in Rajkot

Rajkot (Gujarat), May 20 (PTI) More than 60 illegal constructions belonging to habitual offenders booked for serious crimes were demolished in Gujarat's Rajkot city, officials said on Tuesday.

Joint teams of the city police, Rajkot Municipal Corporation and office of mamlatdar (revenue officer) carried out the demolition drive in the Raiya Gam and Raiya Dhar areas on Monday, police said in a release.

The areas fall within the limits of Gandhigram-2 police station.

Director General of Police Vikas Sahay had directed strict action against anti-social elements to ensure people's safety and maintain law and order, it said.

According to the release, police teams under Deputy Commissioner of Police of Zone 2, Jagdish Bangarva, prepared a list of history sheeters living in these areas, cases registered against them and properties owned by them.

With the help of the civic body and revenue officials, the police shortlisted more than 60 illegal properties, mostly houses, linked to 38 habitual offenders and razed them under the security cover of 120 police personnel deployed to maintain law and order during the drive, officials said.

Houses of Khushal Meria, Valji Sadamiya, Tofiq Khandu and Rajesh Bhoniya, who have four to 12 cases of bootlegging and other serious crimes such as murder, attempt to murder, assault and theft, have been demolished, they said.

Authorities cleared illegal constructions spread across 2,610 sq metres and worth Rs 6.52 crore during the demolition drive, the release said. PTI COR PJT ARU