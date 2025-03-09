More than 600 illegal banners, hoardings removed in Latur; three cases registered

Latur, Mar 9 (PTI) More than 600 illegal banners and hoardings were removed as part of a crackdown launched by the civic authorities in Maharashtra's Latur city on Sunday, an official said.

The civic body registered three cases against two persons for putting up unauthorised hoardings in the city, he said.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Punjabrao Khansole led the campaign, taking to the streets early in the morning to supervise the action.

The municipal corporation had earlier advised that permissions must be obtained before putting up hoardings or banners in the city. It warned that violators would have to face legal action. PTI COR ARU