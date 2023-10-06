More than 600 of 1213 posts vacant in Raigad Zilla Parishad health department: Official

Alibag, Oct 6 (PTI) More than 600 of the 1213 sanctioned posts in the Raigad Zilla Parishad health department are vacant, an official said on Friday.

Advertisment

The district has a population of 16 lakh and 55 primary health centres and 288 sub centres under the Raigad ZP health department cater to people of 2,000 villages, he added.

"Of the 1,213 sanctioned posts, a total of 630, ranging from that of helper to doctor, are lying vacant. The post of tuberculosis officer is vacant. Nine out of 15 health office posts at the taluka level are vacant," he said.

He said 194 out of 280 male health sevak posts and 354 out of 524 female health sevak posts have not been filled, leaving a gap in the health infrastructure in the rural areas of the district.

The information from the Raigad ZP health department comes at a time when the Maharashtra government is being criticised for a large number of patient deaths in a short span since Sunday in state-run hospitals in Nanded, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (formerly Aurangabad) and Nagpur. PTI COR BNM BNM