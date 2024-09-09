More than 66,000 idols immersed on 2nd day of Ganesh festival in Mumbai

Mumbai, Sep 9 (PTI) More than 66,000 idols were immersed in various water bodies in Mumbai on the second day of the Ganesh festival, civic officials said on Monday.

The festival began on Saturday with families and ‘savajanik mandals’ (public groups) installing the idols of their beloved god at homes and community pandals in the city.

The idols were taken out for immersion from Sunday afternoon after one-and-a-half days.

Till 3am on Monday, 66,339 idols were immersed in the sea, other water bodies and artificial ponds, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials said.

"No untoward incident was reported anywhere during the immersion," the BMC said.

These comprise 65,894 'gharguti' (household), 420 'sarvajanik' and 25 'hartalika' idols, he said.

At least 30,241 household idols and 251 public mandal idols were immersed in artificial ponds, set up to avoid pollution in natural water bodies.

During the 10-day Ganpati festival, devotees bid adieu to the deity after one-and-a-half days, five days, seven days and the last day (Anant Chaturdashi). PTI KK GK BNM