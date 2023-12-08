More than 70% rape victims in Delhi between age 18 and 30: Report

New Delhi: The highest number of women rape victims in Delhi in 2021 were in the 18-30 age group, accounting for more than 72 per cent of all such cases, a state government report released on Friday said.

The Directorate of Economics and Statistics in its report stated that in 2021, of a total of 1,251 rape victims in Delhi, the most, at 905, were in the age bracket 18-30, followed by 328 in the 30-45 age group.

The pattern bears out at national level too, with 20,065 rape victims, the highest, coming from those between age 18 and 30, followed by 7,627 in the age group 30-45.

There were a total of 31,878 rape victims across the country in 2021, the report said.

The report revealed there were more male victims of suicides than female over the years.

In 2021, out of 2,840 victims of suicide in Delhi, 2,093 were men and 746 women.

In 2020, of 3,142 such acts, 2,247 were committed by men and 895 by women, it said.

According to the data, during 2017-2021, unemployed and married men were more susceptible to die by suicide, and in case of women, housewives constituted the highest of the lot.

In 2021, a total of 73,715 cases of crime against women went to trial, out of which, 274 cases resulted in conviction and 355 in acquittal.

In 2020, 403 such cases resulted in conviction and 388 in acquittal out of 65,437 cases that went to trial, the report said.