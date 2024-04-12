More than 700 Marathwada villages dependent on tankers for water supply

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Apr 12 (PTI) The number of villages dependent on tankers for water supply in seven districts of Marathwada in Maharashtra has reached 714, including 311 villages in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, an official said on Friday.

The region has eight districts and only Hingoli is free as of now of tankers, the official added.

"There are also 210 hamlets that are being given water through tankers. In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, 473 tankers are deployed for 311 villages and 48 hamlets. In Jalna, 213 villages and 55 hamlets are tanker dependent," the official said quoting a revenue department report.

"In Beed, 140 villages and 105 hamlets are dependent on 171 tankers. In Parbhani the figure is one tanker, while it eight for Latur and three for Nanded. The administration has also acquired 1,487 wells in Marathwada for water supply," he added. PTI AW BNM