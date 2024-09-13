More than 80 critical issues resolved during Maritime Development Council meet in Goa

Panaji, Sep 13 (PTI) More than 80 critical issues between the Centre, states and Union Territories were resolved during the 20th Maritime State Development Council (MSDC) that concluded in Goa on Friday.

As per an official release, the two-day event saw the resolution of critical issues focused on port infrastructure modernisation, connectivity, statutory compliances, maritime tourism, navigation projects, sustainability, and port security.

During the 20th MSDC, more than 100 issues from various states were deliberated and successfully resolved, it said.

"Several new and emerging challenges were also addressed, including the establishment of places of refuge (PoR) for ships in distress, the development of radioactive detection equipment (RDE) infrastructure at ports to enhance security, and the facilitation of seafarers by recognising them as key essential workers, ensuring better working conditions and access to shore leave," the statement added.

Union Minister of Port Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, Minister of State Shantanu Thakur and Goa Minister Aleixo Sequeira, among other dignitaries, were present for the meeting.

The meeting discussed the implementation of a state ranking framework and a port ranking system to foster healthy competition and drive performance improvements across India's maritime sector.

Addressing the meeting, Sonowal said the MSDC has been instrumental in aligning policies and initiatives like the Indian Ports Bill and the Sagarmala programme.

"By resolving key issues between the Central Government, states, and maritime boards, the council has ensured the seamless development of India's maritime infrastructure, enabling coastal states to capitalise on emerging opportunities," he said.

The Union minister said the MSDC's efforts over the past two decades have facilitated the growth of more than 50 non-major ports, which now handle more than 50 per cent of India's annual cargo.

As major ports approach saturation, these non-major ports will play a crucial role in the future of India's maritime sector, he added.

Sonowal said the Sagarmala programme, approved by the Union Cabinet in 2015, envisions 839 projects with an estimated investment of Rs 5.79 lakh crore, slated for completion by 2035.

Of these, 262 projects, amounting to approximately Rs 1.40 lakh crore, have already been completed, while another 217, valued at around Rs 1.65 lakh crore, are currently under active implementation, he said.

To further improve the ease of doing business in the maritime sector, the MSDC launched the National Safety in Ports Committee (NSPC) application on the National Single Window System platform, the release said.

The MSDC meeting also discussed plans for a mega shipbuilding Park spanning multiple states.

The ambitious initiative aims to consolidate shipbuilding capabilities across regions, fostering greater efficiency and innovation, it was stated.

The two-day programme also saw the launch of the Indian International Maritime Dispute Resolution Centre, which will offer merit-based and industry-governed solutions to resolve maritime disputes efficiently.

Another noteworthy launch was the Indian Maritime Centre (IMC), a policy think tank designed to bring together maritime stakeholders currently operating in silos. IMC will foster innovation, knowledge sharing, and strategic planning, driving growth and development across India's maritime sector.

A highlight of the event was the keel laying ceremony for India's largest dredger, a 12,000 Cu. M. Trailer Suction Hopper Dredger (TSHD), at Cochin Shipyard Limited, built in collaboration with IHC Holland. PTI RPS ARU