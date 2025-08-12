More than 800 Plaster of Paris Ganesh idols seized from factory in Indore

Indore, Aug 12 (PTI) In a crackdown against Plaster of Paris (PoP) idols, the administration in Madhya Pradesh's Indore busted a factory on Tuesday and seized more than 800 idols of Lord Ganesh, officials said.

Sub-divisional Magistrate Nidhi Verma said a joint team of the administration, municipal corporation and police raided a PoP idol factory and warehouse in the city's Banganga area.

"At least 130 six-foot idols and 700 one-foot ones were confiscated," she said, adding that the establishment has been sealed.

The official said that the administration has banned the manufacture, transport and sale of PoP idols in the district.

According to experts, PoP idols pollute water bodies during immersion and are harmful to the environment. PTI HWP MAS ARU