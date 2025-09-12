More than 80,000 bottles with IMFL worth Rs 2.38 cr destroyed in dry Gujarat

Gandhinagar, Sep 12 (PTI) Liquor worth Rs 2.38 crore seized in dry Gujarat was destroyed in Gandhinagar with a bulldozer being deployed to crush the bottles, a police official said on Friday.

"A total of 82,000 bottles of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) that were seized in 154 offences registered across three divisions of Gandhinagar police were destroyed. The action was videoed," Assistant Superintendent of Police Ayush Jain said.

Gujarat has a strict prohibition law that bars citizens from sale, possession and consumption of alcohol without permit. These permits are given by authorities on health grounds, as well as to tourists after submission of necessary documents.

Violation of the prohibition law can invite a jail term of up to 10 years and Rs 5 lakh penalty. PTI COR KA BNM