More than 81 per cent rural households have tap water supply: Jal Shakti minister

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) Out of 19.36 crore rural households in the country, more than 15.79 crore or 81.56 per cent households have tap water supply as on January 26, Jal Shakti Minister C R Paatil informed the Lok Sabha in a written reply on Thursday.

Paatil replied to questions related to tap water connections to the rural households under the ministry's Jal Jeevan Mission and stated that significant progress has been made since its launch in August 2019.

At the start of the Mission, only 3.23 crore (16.72 per cent) rural households were reported to have tap water connections. So far, more than 12.55 crore additional rural households have been provided connections in the country, Paatil said.

He added, "Out of 19.36 crore rural households in the country, more than 15.79 crore (81.56 per cent) households have tap water supply." Answering specific questions regarding Maharashtra's Palghar, the minister said, "In Palghar, out of 4.52 lakh rural households, around 3.19 lakh rural households have tap water supply." He added that as reported by the states and Union territories on Jal Jeevan Mission - Integrated Management Information System (JJM-IMIS), eight states and three Union territories -- Goa, Arunachal Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Telangana, Mizoram, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, and Puducherry -- have achieved 'Har Ghar Jal' status (Water to Every Household).

Highlighting the aim of the Mission, Paatil said that it aims to supply functional household tap connections to every rural home across India.

The minister admitted that the coverage of tap connections in urban areas, including the NCT of Delhi, is not maintained by this department.

Paatil said that 89.62 per cent of schools and 85.60 per cent anganwadi centres in the country have tap water supply connections.

Providing details on Rajasthan, Paatil stated that at the start of the Mission, only 11.74 lakh (10.90 per cent) rural households were reported to have tap water connections.

"So far, more than 50.86 lakh additional rural households have been provided with tap water connections," Paatil said.

He added, "Out of 107.73 lakh rural households in Rajasthan, more than 62.60 lakh (58.11 per cent) households have tap water supply." PTI JP APL