More than 88,000 cases involving Rs 193 cr settled in Thane Lok Adalat

Thane, Jul 30 (PTI) More than 88,000 cases involving settlements worth Rs 193 crore were resolved during the Lok Adalat recently held in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Tuesday.

Nearly 25 per cent of the state's total cases were settled during the Lok Adalat held in Thane on Saturday, said Ishwar Suryavanshi, secretary of the District Legal Services Authority.

The district settled 35,151 pending cases out of 141,352 pending matters in the state, he said.

The Lok Adalat in Thane saw the settlement of 88,223 cases involving Rs 193.89 crore, the official said.

As many as 492 Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) matters, amounting to Rs 53.54 crore, and 123 debt recovery tribunal (DRT) cases, totalling Rs 43.34 crore, were resolved, he said. PTI COR ARU