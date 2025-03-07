More than 89 million urban Indian women out of labour market in 2023-2024, says report

New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) More than 89 million urban women remained out of the labour market in 2023-2024 despite a 10 per cent jump in their employment in the previous six years, according to a new report.

The report titled 'India's Gender Employment Paradox' by the Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai, highlighting the evolving landscape of women's unemployment in urban India, was launched on International Women's Day.

It also warned of pressing challenges, including the underutilisation of educated women's skills and the looming risk of a diversity backlash.

The report is based on analysis of secondary data from the Periodic Labour Surveys, National Family Health Surveys, and Time Use Survey.

"India is failing to utilise the skills of over 19 million graduate-educated urban women due to personal choices or constraints from social norms -- highlighting a critical waste of educational investment.

"Factors such as caregiving responsibilities, lack of flexible work arrangements and commuting challenges continue to prevent many highly qualified women from fully participating in the economy. Meanwhile, young male unemployment in urban India outpaces women's (10 per cent vs 7.5 per cent for ages 20-24 years) in a concerning trend," the report said.

It also pointed out that gender gaps persist even in highly educated households. Even among dual-income, highly educated couples, gender disparities remain stark. In 62 per cent of such families, husbands earn more despite equal educational qualifications, it noted.

Suresh Ramanathan, Dean at Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai, said, "It creates a risk of diversity backlash if quality job creation doesn't accelerate to accommodate both genders." "The report cautions that if quality job creation remains sluggish, rising female employment alongside male joblessness may trigger societal resistance to workplace diversity since men must earn as per the existing social norm," he said.

A deeply troubling insight from the report reveals that employed women in urban India face a higher risk of spousal violence compared to their non-working counterparts, Ramanathan said.

"Even more concerning is that employed women are more likely to justify spousal abuse (32 per cent vs 23.5 per cent), potentially due to internalised societal pressures and guilt. This paradox underscores the urgent need for holistic interventions that address gender norms both at home and in the workplace," he added.

The report noted that wives continue to take on the primary responsibility for household work in 41 per cent of homes, compared to just 2 per cent of husbands.

Meanwhile, the balance remains elusive for urban mothers with access to remote work -- 86 per cent reported spending up to three workday hours on childcare while working. Yet only 44 per cent feel they have adequate support. This reinforces the need for stronger workplace policies that acknowledge and address the realities of working mothers.