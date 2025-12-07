More than 8k cops deployed for Maharashtra legislature's Winter session in Nagpur

Nagpur, Dec 7 (PTI) More than 8000 police personnel have been deployed for the Winter session of the Maharashtra legislature set to begin in Nagpur on Monday, an official said.

These comprise 5000 personnel from the city and 3000 personnel brought in from other districts across the state, he added.

They will be supported by five State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) companies, the official said.

"Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Branch) Shashikant Satav will look after overall security arrangements. DCP (Headquarters) Deepak Agarwal has been assigned charge of accommodation, food and logistics for the officers arriving from outside Nagpur. DCP Traffic Lohit Matani will handle city traffic," he said.

"All teams will work under the supervision of Joint Commissioner of Police Navinchandra Reddy. The deployment includes 10 DCPs/SPs, 38 ACPs, 80 police inspectors, 235 APIs/SIs, 2,400 constables and 500 women personnel from across the state. Five SRPF companies and 1,400 Home Guards will give additional support. An anti-terror team from Force One is also expected to join soon," the official said.

On Friday, Commissioner of Police Ravinder Kumar Singal briefed officers at the police drill ground and assigned duties.

"Senior officers will make regular field visits to guide the teams. CCTV surveillance has been increased and joint teams from the Crime Branch, Traffic Branch and local police will patrol sensitive areas. BDDS teams, dog squads and modern equipment will also be used for security checks," he informed. PTI COR BNM