More than 900 RSS volunteers participate in training programme in Nagpur

Nagpur, May 17 (PTI) As many as 936 volunteers of the Rashtriya Swayamseval Sangh (RSS) from across the country are participating in a 25-day training programme that began at Dr Hedgewar Smruti Bhavan in Maharashtra's Nagpur on Friday.

As per a release, Sarvadhikari (chief officer of training) Iqbal Singh, Sah Sarkarywah (joint general secretary) Dr Krishna Gopal and Akhil Bharatiya Seva Pramukh and guardian officer of training Parag Abhyankar, Sah Sarkarywah (joint general secretary) Mukundji and Ramdutt Chakradhar were present during the inauguration programme.

Addressing the trainees, Abhyankar said the goal of the training programme is to create a global vision for an organised Hindu community.

Volunteers will be trained to bring together good forces in the society to strengthen the organisation, he said.

The training programme will conclude on June 10, the release said. PTI CLS ARU