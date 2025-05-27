More than 9,000 farmers, fishermen affected by unseasonal rains in Palghar

Palghar, May 27 (PTI) Unseasonal rainfall in the first week of May has affected more than 9,000 farmers and fishermen in Maharashtra's Palghar district, and administration has assessed the damages, an official said on Tuesday.

A comprehensive relief proposal was sent to the government for financial assistance from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), an official release by the district administration stated.

As per the data shared by the administration, 2,124 houses and four huts were destroyed, while 2,120 houses suffered partial damages due to rains, and a proposal seeking Rs 1.2 crore has been submitted to the state government.

More than 9,000 farmers and fishermen have suffered losses due to the rainfall on May 6 and 7, the release said.

Crops on 537.68 hectares belonging to 1,923 farmers and 2162.79 hectares of fruit crops of 5,598 cultivators had been damaged in the unseasonal showers.

A proposal seeking Rs 9.23 crore for affected farmers was submitted.

Apart from this, 99 boats were partially damaged, and two boats were destroyed, it said The administration has sought Rs 6.32 lakh from the SDRF for the affected fishermen. PTI COR ARU