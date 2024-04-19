More than 9.4 kg gold worth Rs 5.71 cr seized, 8 held in 14 cases at Mumbai airport

Mumbai, Apr 19 (PTI) The Customs department has seized 9.482 kilograms of gold valued at Rs 5.71 crore in 14 separate cases at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, an official said on Friday.

Eight passengers were arrested for their alleged in the cases that took place between Monday and Thursday, he added.

"The accused had concealed gold in the rectum, hang bags, undergarments etc. The action was taken by the Airport Commissionerate of the Mumbai Customs -III," he said. PTI DC BNM