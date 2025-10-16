More than a year after ACB case, three motor vehicle inspectors suspended in Maharashtra

Mumbai, Oct 16 (PTI) The Maharashtra government has suspended three Motor Vehicle Inspectors accused of taking bribes in connection with the distribution of new interceptor vehicles to regional transport offices last year, officials said on Thursday.

The state government issued separate suspension orders to inspectors Parikshit Patil, Santosh Kathar and Dhanraj Shinde on October 14, more than a year after the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) lodged a complaint against them on September 4, 2024.

Following the ACB complaint, the three officers, who were attached to the flying squads of the Maharashtra Transport Commissioner's Office at the time, were assigned non-executive duties for an extended period.

However, their suspension after more than a year has reportedly raised eyebrows within the department.

The state government had procured 187 interceptor vehicles (Scorpio Classics) from the Road Safety Fund, and these were formally handed over to RTO offices by then Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who also held the charge of the transport department at the time.

"The three suspended inspectors were part of a committee constituted to procure and distribute the interceptor vehicles to RTOs across districts based on requirements. They allegedly collected Rs 25,000 per vehicle from regional transport officials in various districts, purportedly towards expenses for vehicle accessories, amounting to a total of Rs 46.75 lakh," an official said.

"A Motor Vehicle Inspector from Amravati district had approached the ACB with a complaint regarding the alleged transactions. During preliminary verification, the ACB reportedly found that money had been collected in the name of providing accessories. Subsequently, a case was registered against the three under Prevention of Corruption Act," the official added.