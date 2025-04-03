'More than ceramics': Group exhibition to showcase creative journey of retired professionals

New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) A new group exhibition here will feature over 100 ceramic art works created by former professionals across fields such as IT, aviation and academia -- all "rediscovering life" in their retirement years.

"Explorations 3: Ceramics and Beyond", the third exhibition featuring the professionals-turned-artists, will be held at the India Habitat Centre's Visual Arts Gallery from April 8.

Under the mentorship of artists and Kashi Pottery founder Rajesh Srivastava and Potter's Heaven founder Preeti Thakur Pandey, the group of five artists will showcase their works in ceramics, glass and bronze.

"Retirement often feels like a crossroads for many - a time of searching for meaning beyond careers, grappling with feelings of emptiness, or finding ways to reignite passion after children have flown the nest.

"This exhibition tells the remarkable stories of individuals who dared to embrace creativity, stepping away from their professional lives to discover the vibrant world of ceramic art... These retirees found not only a hobby but a fulfilling new identity," the organisers said in a statement.

The exhibition will feature works by Lalit Kumar Das, former head of Instrument Design and Development Centre (IDDC) at IIT Delhi; Anjana Maheshwari, former director of Air India; academician Ranjana Subberwal; Srirupa Sen, retired professor of chemistry at Lucknow University; and Nandita Jain Mahajan, IT advisor to MNCs.

"The participants - once novices - have evolved into passionate artists. Their work speaks to the universal truth that creativity resides in all of us, waiting to be unearthed and nurtured. Explorations 3 is an invitation to celebrate this journey, where art becomes a bridge to self-expression, healing, and joy in the golden years," the organisers added.

The exhibition will come to an end on April 13.

