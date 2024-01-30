More than nine lakh posts 'lying vacant' in various departments of Centre: Youth Cong chief

New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) Alleging more than nine lakh posts are "lying vacant" in various departments of the central government, Indian Youth Congress national president Srinivas BV on Tuesday said that "no steps have been taken" by the ruling dispensation to fill those posts.

Referring to an RTI report, Srinivas claimed that a large number of posts are vacant in the Railways, Home Department, Civil Defence, Ministry of External Affairs, Agriculture Department, and Sports and Youth Affairs.

"More than nine lakh posts in several departments of the central government are lying vacant. No steps or measures have been taken by the Centre to fill those posts. This is an information from an RTI report and its data that the central government provided. Lakhs of posts are vacant in the Railways, Home Department, Civil Defence, Ministry of External Affairs, Agriculture Department, Sports and Youth Affairs," he alleged.

Srinivas further alleged that a large number of youth are "still roaming unemployed" and asked when will the posts be filled.

The information has been obtained by Anand Mishra, the National Vice Chairman of the Indian Youth Congress, through an RTI. PTI ABU AS AS