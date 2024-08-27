More than one member of a family can get Subhadra Yojana benefits: Dy CM

Bhubaneswar, Aug 27 (PTI) Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida Tuesday said that all eligible women, including more than one member of a family, will be able to get the benefits of the scheme.

According to the guidelines of the scheme, each beneficiary will receive Rs 10,000 per year in two equal instalments. Over five years, each eligible woman will receive a total of Rs 50,000.

The finance assistance scheme, named after the sister of Lord Jagannath, was one of the major promises made by the BJP for women in its election manifesto in Odisha. The party came to power in June.

Speaking to media persons outside the state Assembly this evening, Parida said all eligible women of 21-60 age group will get the benefit of the Subhadra Yojana.

“A total of 1.37 crore women of this age group are there in Odisha. Excluding the higher income and economically sound women, about 1.08 crore women will be covered under the scheme,” said Parida, who is in charge of the Women and Child Development Department.

If there are two or three eligible women in one family, all will get the benefit, she said.

“All eligible women including those who are getting widow pension and scholarship from the government will get the assistance,” the deputy chief minister said.

The assistance will be deposited directly into the beneficiaries' Aadhaar-enabled bank accounts and they will also receive a Subhadra Debit Card, she added.