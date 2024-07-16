More than two lakh rural households in UP provided with tap water connection: State to Centre

New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) More than two lakh rural households in Uttar Pradesh have been provided with tap water connection with water-scarce Bundelkhand region having an average of 90 per cent coverage, according to officials.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday evening made a presentation before the Jal Shakti ministry in which these findings were shared.

According to the presentation, 2,23,86,760 rural families (84.19 per cent) have been provided with tap connections under the 'Har Ghar Nal Se Jal' scheme as of Monday.

The Jal Jeevan Mission aims to provide tap water connection to all rural households in the country by this year.

Till now, about 77.55 per cent rural households have been provided with tap water connections, according to the official data. All districts of Bundelkhand have over 90 per cent coverage, according to the state government. In the Bundelkhand region, Mahoba district leads with 99.64 per cent coverage, followed by Lalitpur (99.4 per cent), Banda (99.01 per cent), Jhansi 98.92 (per cent), Chitrakoot (98.76 per cent), Hamirpur (98.75 per cent) and Jalaun (94.37 per cent).

Union Minister of Jal Shakti CR Patil commended the Uttar Pradesh government for its outstanding work in implementing the Jal Jeevan Mission in the review meeting.

During the review meeting, he emphasised the need for awareness among villagers about the importance of water conservation, stressing that every drop of water is precious and must be saved.

The Union minister encouraged the Uttar Pradesh government to launch a separate campaign to promote water conservation.

Patil praised the state's efforts in overcoming challenges to achieve significant progress especially in the Vindhya and Bundelkhand regions.

Principal Secretary to Namami Gange and Rural drinking water department, Anurag Srivastava also shared the data of Vindhya region.

In Vindhya region, Mirzapur has 97.43 per cent coverage and Sonbhadra has 77.11 per cent coverage. PTI UZM UZM BHJ BHJ