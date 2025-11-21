More trains on Kolkata Metro routes from Nov 22

Kolkata, Nov 21 (PTI) Metro Railway Kolkata will operate 202 services (101 UP and 101 DN) on the Green Line (Howrah Maidan–Salt Lake Sector V) on Saturdays from November 22, up from the current 186 services, a Metro statement said.

The first train will depart at 6.32 am from Salt Lake Sector V and at 6.30 am from Howrah Maidan. The last services will run at 9.47 pm from Salt Lake Sector V and 9.45 pm from Howrah Maidan.

On the Purple Line (Joka–Majerhat), 40 services (20 UP and 20 DN) will operate on Saturdays.

The first train will leave Joka at 1.25 pm and from Majerhat at 1.49 pm. The last trains will depart Joka at 8.11 pm and Majerhat at 8.32 pm.

On the Orange Line (Kavi Subhas-Beleghata), the Metro Railway has announced introduction of communication-based train control system (CBTC) from November 24.

From that day, 62 services (31 UP and 31 DN) will be operated instead of 60 services, the Metro said in a statement. PTI SUS MNB