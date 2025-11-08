More trains to be introduced to connect Punjab regions: Bittu

Ferozepur, Nov 8 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu on Saturday said more trains will soon be introduced to connect the Majha and Malwa regions of Punjab, marking a new era of development.

He was speaking after the Vande Bharat Express, one of the four trains which was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, departed from the Ferozepur Cantonment railway station here.

Senior Punjab BJP leaders, including state president Ashwani Sharma, former MLA Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi, and Rakesh Rathore, besides several senior railway officials, were on board for the train's maiden journey from Ferozepur to Delhi.

Addressing the gathering, Bittu said more trains would soon be introduced to connect Majha and Malwa. Referring indirectly to the long-pending Ferozepur-Patti rail link, he said the work would begin soon.

Congress MP Sher Singh Ghubaya and former MLA Parminder Singh Pinki were also present at the event.

P D Sharma, President of the Senior Citizen Council, called it a historic day for Ferozepur, saying, "It is a matter of pride that our district finds a place among the four where the new Vande Bharat has been launched. It is no longer a backward district." Some residents, including senior citizens, celebrated on the occasion by dancing to patriotic tunes. PTI COR CHS SMV SMV OZ OZ