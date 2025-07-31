More workforce, longer operational hours for cleaning of beaches in Goa: Minister

Panaji, Jul 31 (PTI) Goa Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte on Thursday said the scope for beach cleaning in the state has been increased with the introduction of more workforce and extended working hours.

Responding to a question tabled in the state assembly by BJP MLA Michael Lobo, Khaunte said the beach cleaning tender amount has been increased from Rs 70 crore to Rs 90 crore due to the expanded scope of work.

The new contract awarded to EcostanInfra Pvt Ltd covers more beaches, employs a larger workforce, and includes extended working hours, compared to the earlier contract with Drishti Marine, he said.

The enhanced budget reflects a significant expansion in both the scope and scale of operations, the minister pointed out.

"The previous contract covered 39 beaches, whereas the new tender now includes 50 beaches across 82.2 kilometres in increased beach stretch, along with 102 dead ends," Khaunte informed the House.

In addition to the geographical expansion, manpower and working hours have also been scaled up. The workforce has increased from 322 labourers to 525, and the operational time have gone up from 6 hours to between 8 and 12 hours per day, ensuring better coverage and cleanliness across Goa's coastline, he said.

The minister also pointed out that the increase in the tender amount accounts for rising operational costs, which currently stand at approximately Rs 18.48 crore annually.

He reiterated the government's commitment to inclusive participation and indicated that if self-help groups (SHGs) express interest in participating in beach cleaning efforts, provisions will be made to integrate them within the existing framework and budget, subject to feasibility and formal recommendations. PTI RPS GK