Mori gas blowout: Most debris cleared, progressing towards capping well, says ONGC

Mori (Andhra Pradesh), Jan 9 (PTI) The ONGC on Friday said that its crisis management team has cleared majority of the debris at the gas well blowout blaze site here in Dr B R Ambedkar Konaseema district, paving the way for operations towards capping the well.

A massive fireball reaching up to a height of 20 metres and a width of 25 metres erupted on January 5 near Mori and Irusumanda villages, following a gas leak at Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC)-owned well Mori-5.

Though the intensity of the blaze has subsided, it continues to burn for the fifth consecutive day.

"The crisis management team has successfully cleared a majority of the debris from the wellsite, enabling access to the wellhead area...allowing operations to progress towards capping of the well," an official press release from the Maharatna public sector company said.

According to the oil and gas giant, key structural obstructions, including portions of the mast and associated equipment have been removed.

All essential equipment and materials required for expediting the operations have been mobilised to the site, said ONGC, adding that a continuous water blanket is being maintained to facilitate safe operations in the vicinity of the wellhead.

"The ONGC's crisis management team continues to strictly adhere to all prescribed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), with all activities being carried out in close coordination with the local administration," said the press release.

The ONGC is advancing towards subduing and capping the well Mori-5 with focused efforts in line with the approved blowout control plan, it said.

Further, it observed that the safety of the community and the protection of the environment remain ONGC's highest priorities, noting that residents in the surrounding areas have resumed their normal routines in view of the stabilised conditions.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu conducted an aerial survey on Friday to assess the impact of the gas well blowout, a release said.

Following the survey, Naidu held a review meeting with ONGC and district officials, and local leaders.

In addition to enquiring about the steps being taken to fully douse the blaze, he also directed officials to expedite compensation for local farmers whose coconut trees were destroyed by the blowout.

A blowout is an uncontrolled release of crude oil or natural gas from an oil well or a gas well, following the failure of pressure control systems.

Meanwhile, efforts to douse the blaze continued on Friday, with ONGC personnel focusing on clearing the debris.

"Maybe in a day or two, all the debris will be removed. Then, they will be able to work on the wellhead," an ONGC official told PTI earlier.

Debris removal operations have been continuing for over two days.

The gas well, located in the lush green and amply irrigated Konaseema district, was being operated by ONGC's Production Enhancement Contractor (PEC) Deep Industries Ltd, an Ahmedabad-based listed company.

Following the disaster, ONGC senior management took direct operational control. It is still not clear whether ONGC will rope in Wild Well Control to put out the flames.

Wild Well Control is a US-headquartered company, which offers well control, emergency response, pressure control, relief well planning and other services to the oil and gas industry.

It offers services in safely preventing and resolving all types of well control events. PTI STH ADB