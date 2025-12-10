Morning tours launched for change of guard ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) Early morning risers can now enjoy a full view of presidential grandeur, as the Delhi government has launched a morning tour to the change of guard ceremony held every Saturday at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

The Tourism department has also revamped its tours to iconic sites in the national capital by adding new venues, including Pradhan Mantri Sanghrahalaya, Bharat Mandapam and the National War Memorial.

The tour circuit has been divided into two circuits -- the morning and evening circuits.

The morning circuit consists of two distinct tours -- Dilli Ki Dharohar and Dilli Ka Rahasya, while the evening circuit offers tours -- Dilli Ka Dil Aur Virasat and Dilli Dekho Dil Se.

The Dilli Ki Dharohar visit includes Agrasen Ki Baoli, Purana Qila, Akshardham Mandir, with visitors driven past India Gate, Rashtrapati Bhavan, Parliament House and Bharat Mandapam.

Meanwhile, the Dilli Ka Rahasya tour covers four sites -- Jantar Mantar, National Museum, Lodhi Garden and Safdarjung Tomb.

The evening circuit offers tours, including Dilli Ka Dil Aur Virasat, which takes tourists through Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya, National War Memorial, Kartavya Path, Qutub Complex and Dilli Haat, INA, as well as a drive past through 11 Murti statue, Embassy Area, India Gate, Rashtrapati Bhavan and the Parliament House.

The other evening tour -- Dilli Dekho Dil Se-- will focus on the National War Memorial, India Gate, a Light and Sound Show at Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya, and Dilli Haat.

Apart from witnessing the change of guard ceremony, ticket holders will also be taken to the India Gate for a photography session.

"The morning tour is pre-booked through the website of the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation. The tickets are priced at Rs 200 for both adults and children aged between five and 10 years," officials said. The response to the morning tour has been quite encouraging, they added.

"Earlier this year, the change of guard ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan was revamped to now feature an elaborate visual and musical performance against the backdrop of the presidential palace. We decided that we should have a morning tour to the ceremony," the official said.

The event now includes military drills by troops and horses of the President's Bodyguard (PBG), along with personnel from the ceremonial guard battalion and the ceremonial military brass band. The display will be spread over a larger area, the statement added.

Introduced as a formal military tradition in 2007 at Rashtrapati Bhavan, the change of guard ceremony allows a fresh group of the PBG to take charge.

In 2012, the ceremony was made a public event, giving citizens an opportunity to attend the event, officials said.

The ceremony, once held between Jaipur Column and Gate No 1 of the Rashtrapati Bhavan, has since moved to the forecourt, expanding the capacity to over a thousand spectators.

Conducted weekly, this ceremony marks the formal handover of duties between the outgoing and incoming guards.

The PBG, raised in 1773, is the senior-most regiment of the Indian Army, tasked with ceremonial duties for the president. PBG personnel are skilled horsemen, tank operators, and paratroopers.