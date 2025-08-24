Morphine worth over Rs 4 crore seized, one held in Assam

Guwahati, Aug 24 (PTI) A suspected drug peddler has been arrested with morphine worth over Rs 4 crore in Assam's Karbi Anglong district, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The contraband weighed over 4 kg, he said.

"Weekend calls for getting high? Well not in Assam, because our party plans are different," Sarma said in a post on X on Saturday.

“4.1 kg of morphine worth Rs 4cr+ has just been taken off the market in an excellent operation by @karbianglongpol. 1 person arrested. We will keep playing spoilsport!” the chief minister added. PTI SSG RBT