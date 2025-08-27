Morphine worth Rs 11 cr seized in Assam

Diphu (Assam), Aug 27 (PTI) Illegal morphine worth Rs 11 crore has been seized in Assam's Karbi Anglong district, police said on Wednesday.

During routine patrolling along the Assam-Nagaland inter-state boundary on Tuesday night, police intercepted a truck at 6 Mile in Dilai area and, upon checking, found 10.71 kg of morphine concealed behind the driver's seat, they said.

Two occupants of the vehicle, suspected to be suppliers of the illegal drugs, were arrested.

Necessary legal action has been initiated against the arrested duo, they added.