Mortal remains of 19,574 Indian citizens brought back to India during last 3 years: Govt

New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) The mortal remains of 19,574 Indian citizens had been brought back to India during the last three years, the government informed Parliament on Thursday.

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said this in a written response to a query in the Rajya Sabha.

The government was asked country-wise details about the Indian citizens, who died abroad during the last three years, and state-wise details about the mortal remains of the Indian citizens that had been brought back to India during this period.

"The mortal remains of 19,574 Indian citizens had been brought back to India during the last three years. State-wise data is not available with the ministry," he said.

The minister in his response also shared country-wise list of the Indian citizens, who died abroad during the last three years.

The government of India attaches high priority to addressing and resolving the issues pertaining to transportation of mortal remains of the Indian nationals, he said.

"As soon as our Mission/Post receives information about the death of an Indian citizen, they immediately contact the kin of the deceased Indian national, as well as the local authorities to complete the necessary formalities and facilitate the transportation or local burial/cremation of the mortal remains in accordance with the wishes of the kin and local regulations," he said.

The process of transportation of mortal remains to India involves various steps, most of which are to be undertaken by the local authorities in the country concerned. These steps differ somewhat from country to country and, therefore, there is no fixed time frame for eventual transportation, the government said.

Generally, the transportation of mortal remains is quicker in cases of natural deaths in comparison to the cases of unnatural deaths due to procedures involved in those countries for investigating the cause of death in case of unnatural death.

"In order to expedite the repatriation of mortal remains to India, Missions/Posts liaise with different authorities in the foreign countries and concerned state authorities in India to obtain medical report/death certificate from the hospital concerned, police report (with English translation, if required in case of accidental or unnatural death) and consent letter from next of kin of the deceased for local cremation/ burial/transportation," Singh said.

Missions or Post issues 'No Objection Certificate' (NOC) for transportation or local cremation or burial as required immediately, including on weekends or holidays, on receipt of requisite documents and further facilitates the process by coordinating for clearance and arrangements for embalming of mortal remains from the authorities concerned in the foreign country, clearance from local immigration or customs department and coordination with Indian customs authorities and state authorities in India, if required, the government added.

The Indian Community Welfare Fund (ICWF) is set up in the Indian Missions and Posts abroad for assisting overseas Indian nationals in distress situations on a means tested basis in deserving cases. The support extended under the ICWF includes transportation of mortal remains. PTI KND AS AS