Mortal remains of 2 soldiers, among 10 dead in Doda, consigned to flames at native places in Haryana

Yamunanagar/Jhajjar (Hry), Jan 24 (PTI) The mortal remains of Sudhir Narwal and Mohit Chauhan, who were among the 10 soldiers who died after their Army vehicle fell into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district recently, were consigned to flames with full state honours at their respective native places in Haryana on Saturday.

The armoured vehicle of the Army was carrying troops for an anti-terror operation when it fell into the gorge on Thursday.

The accident took place at the 9,000-foot-high Khanni top along the Bhaderwah-Chamba interstate road around noon when the driver of the bulletproof vehicle, Casspir, lost control and the vehicle plunged into the 200-foot gorge.

Narwal was cremated at Sherpur village in Yamunanagar district, while Chauhan's last rites were performed at Gijarodh village in Jhajjar district.

Narwal's (30) body arrived in Sherpur amid "Bharat Mata ki Jai" slogans. His family members were inconsolable.

Mourners had gathered to pay their last respects to the soldier.

Narwal's four-year-old son lit the funeral pyre in the presence of Haryana minister Shyam Singh Rana, former minister Kanwar Pal Gurjar and several other senior leaders, administrative officers and Army representatives.

Rana said Narwal's death is a great loss for the state.

In Jhajjar, mourners paid their last respects to Chauhan (26). His younger brother lit the funeral pyre amid "Bharat Mata ki Jai" and "Mohit amar rahe" slogans.

Chauhan, who joined the Army five years ago, is survived by his parents, wife and brother. He visited his home in November. PTI COR CHS RC