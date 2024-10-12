Mortal remains of Agniveer killed in firing exercise received with military honours in Guj village

Rajkot, Oct 12 (PTI) Several people paid their last respects to Agniveer Vishvarajsinh Gohil whose mortal remains were received with military honours on Saturday in his native Anchvad village in Gujarat's Rajkot district.

Gohil and another Agniveer died during a field firing exercise in Maharashtra's Nashik district, an official said on Friday.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya paid tributes to the 20-year-old gunner. Mandaviya attended the wreath-laying ceremony held in Anchvad village along with MLAs Jayesh Radadiya and Bhanuben Babariya.

Several people paid their last respects to Gohil in Anchvad where a casket carrying his body wrapped in the tricolour arrived.

"Agniveer Sainik Vishwarajsinh Gohil of Anchwad village of Jamkandorna taluka of Rajkot district has been martyred at Devlali (Nasik). I pay tribute to the brave martyr who sacrificed his life in the service of the country. May God rest his soul and give strength to the relatives to bear this loss," the chief minister stated on X (formerly Twitter).

Porbandar MP Mandaviya also hailed the martyrdom of Gohil.

Gunner Gohil Vishvarajsinh and Gunner Saikat (21) from the Artillery Centre Hyderabad died during a field firing exercise at the Deolali Field Firing Ranges in Nashik when a field gun shell exploded during a firing exercise, an official said on Friday.

