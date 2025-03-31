Mortal remains of army jawan reach Odisha, CM pays tribute

Bhubaneswar, Mar 31 (PTI) The mortal remains of army jawan Raj Kishore Munda, who was killed in the line of duty in Arunachal Pradesh, arrived here at the Biju Patnaik International Airport on Monday.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi paid his last respects to the deceased jawan, who was a native of Nuagaon village of Keonjhar district, followed by a guard of honour.

"With deep sorrow, we mourn the loss of Havildar Raj Kishore Munda of 6th Battalion, Bihar Regiment, a proud son of #Odisha from #Keonjhar. He made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty at Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh," Majhi said in a post on X.

The chief minister expressed his heartfelt condolences to Munda’s family and said his bravery and sacrifice for the nation will always be remembered.

He also said that the last rites of the deceased soldier would be conducted in his native village in Keonjhar district with full state honours.

Munda died in an accident on March 29. He was travelling in an army vehicle with arms and ammunition when the incident occurred, an army officer said.